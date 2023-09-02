How to Watch the Nationals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
The Washington Nationals will send a hot-hitting C.J. Abrams to the plate against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads play on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington D.C.
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals are second-worst in MLB play with 124 home runs.
- Washington is 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.256).
- Washington ranks 20th in runs scored with 586 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in the majors.
- Washington's pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Washington's 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.446).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals are sending Trevor Williams (6-8) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Williams is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Williams will try to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.0 innings per outing).
- In four of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kevin Gausman
|8/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Berríos
|8/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-0
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Bassitt
|8/31/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|9/1/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|9/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|JT Chargois
|9/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Sandy Alcantara
|9/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Quintana
|9/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Kodai Senga
|9/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|-
|9/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bobby Miller
