Luis Arraez will lead the way for the Miami Marlins (68-67) on Saturday, September 2, when they take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (62-74) at Nationals Park at 4:05 PM ET.

The Marlins are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (-105). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: JT Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.34 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (6-8, 4.82 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 61 times and won 37, or 60.7%, of those games.

The Marlins have a 37-24 record (winning 60.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Nationals have come away with 53 wins in the 121 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 52 of 117 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis Blankenhorn 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th

