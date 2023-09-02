Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Marlins on September 2, 2023
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Luis Arraez is one of the players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals meet at Nationals Park on Saturday (beginning at 4:05 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 28 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 33 walks and 58 RBI (177 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .350/.393/.448 on the season.
- Arraez has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and a walk.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
