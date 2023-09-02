The Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) will try to defy oddsmakers when they play the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 as a heavy 16.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 47.5.

Virginia Tech ranked 16th-worst in scoring offense last season (19.3 points per game), but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 54th with 24.7 points allowed per game. With 443.0 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked 16th-worst in the FBS, Old Dominion had to lean on its 105th-ranked offense (340.3 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Venue: Lane Stadium

TV Channel: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -16.5 -105 -115 47.5 -110 -110 -700 +500

Week 1 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion went 5-7-0 ATS last season.

The Monarchs won their only game last season when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

A total of three of Old Dominion games last year hit the over.

Old Dominion won two of the 10 games it played as underdogs last season.

Old Dominion played as an underdog of +500 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff last season posted 2,919 passing yards with 18 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 56.9% completion percentage.

As a runner, Blake Watson generated 897 yards on the ground with five touchdowns.

The air attack was also aided by the receiving skills of Watson, who grabbed 37 balls (on 47 targets) for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games last year, Ali Jennings converted 87 targets into 54 receptions, 959 yards and nine touchdowns.

As an important piece of the passing offense, Javon Harvey amassed 573 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 31 catches.

On defense Jason Henderson, who was on the field for 12 games, recorded 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

R'Tarriun Johnson accumulated 2.0 sacks to go along with 3.0 TFL, 62 tackles, and one interception in 12 games.

Tre Hawkins III helped on defense with two interceptions to go along with 41 tackles and two passes defended in 12 games.

With 1.0 sack to go along with 4.0 TFL, 42 tackles, and two interceptions, Terry Jones made a big difference on D.

