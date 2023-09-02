The Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) will look to upset the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • City: Blacksburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Lane Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia Tech (-16.5) 47.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Virginia Tech (-16) 48 -700 +500 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Virginia Tech (-15.5) 47.5 -690 +480 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -769 +525 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Virginia Tech (-15.5) - -700 +500 Bet on this game with Tipico

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

  • Old Dominion went 5-7-0 ATS last year.
  • The Monarchs were an underdog by 16.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
  • Virginia Tech compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Hokies were favored by 16.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Old Dominion 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

