Penn State vs. West Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) play the West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Penn State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Penn State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-20.5)
|49.5
|-1400
|+800
|DraftKings
|Penn State (-20.5)
|49
|-1600
|+900
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-20.5)
|48.5
|-1600
|+860
|PointsBet
|Penn State (-20.5)
|-
|-1429
|+800
|Tipico
|Penn State (-20.5)
|-
|-1600
|+850
Penn State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Penn State went 9-3-1 ATS last season.
- The Nittany Lions covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- West Virginia won six games against the spread last year, failing to cover six times.
Penn State & West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Penn State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1500
|Bet $100 to win $1500
|To Win the Big Ten
|+550
|Bet $100 to win $550
|West Virginia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
