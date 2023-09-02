The Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) and Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) will battle at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Blacksburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Lane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Virginia Tech 25, Old Dominion 20
  • Virginia Tech finished with a 2-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 50% of those games).
  • The Hokies played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.
  • Old Dominion was an underdog in 10 games last season and won two (20%) of those contests.
  • The Monarchs played as an underdog of +450 or more twice last season and lost both games.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hokies an 86.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Old Dominion (+16.5)
  • Against the spread, Virginia Tech went 4-7-0 last year.
  • The Hokies were winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites last season.
  • Old Dominion covered the spread five times in 12 games last season.
  • The Monarchs covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 16.5 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (47.5)
  • Virginia Tech played three games with over 47.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last year.
  • Virginia Tech played in six games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 47.5 points.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 8.7 fewer points per game (38.8) a season ago than this game's total of 47.5 points.

Splits Tables

Virginia Tech

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 46.5 45.7 47.2
Implied Total AVG 28.8 28.6 29
ATS Record 4-7-0 2-3-0 2-4-0
Over/Under Record 3-8-0 1-4-0 2-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.2 52.3 52.1
Implied Total AVG 30.3 28.5 32
ATS Record 5-7-0 1-5-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 3-8-1 1-5-0 2-3-1
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-8 1-3 1-5

