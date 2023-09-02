Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Game – Saturday, September 2
The Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) and Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) will battle at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Lane Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 25, Old Dominion 20
- Virginia Tech finished with a 2-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 50% of those games).
- The Hokies played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.
- Old Dominion was an underdog in 10 games last season and won two (20%) of those contests.
- The Monarchs played as an underdog of +450 or more twice last season and lost both games.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hokies an 86.7% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Old Dominion (+16.5)
- Against the spread, Virginia Tech went 4-7-0 last year.
- The Hokies were winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites last season.
- Old Dominion covered the spread five times in 12 games last season.
- The Monarchs covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 16.5 points or more last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47.5)
- Virginia Tech played three games with over 47.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last year.
- Virginia Tech played in six games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 47.5 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 8.7 fewer points per game (38.8) a season ago than this game's total of 47.5 points.
Splits Tables
Virginia Tech
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.5
|45.7
|47.2
|Implied Total AVG
|28.8
|28.6
|29
|ATS Record
|4-7-0
|2-3-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-8-0
|1-4-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|2-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|0-2
|1-4
Old Dominion
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.2
|52.3
|52.1
|Implied Total AVG
|30.3
|28.5
|32
|ATS Record
|5-7-0
|1-5-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-8-1
|1-5-0
|2-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-8
|1-3
|1-5
