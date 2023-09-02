The Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) will look to upset the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 16.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Virginia Tech won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Hokies did not cover the spread when favored by 16.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Old Dominion covered five times in 12 games with a spread last year.

The Monarchs were an underdog by 16.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.