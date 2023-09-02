The Davidson Wildcats (0-0) visit the VMI Keydets (0-0) at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

VMI ranked eighth-worst in total offense (285.7 yards per game) and 19th-worst in total defense (437.0 yards per game allowed) last season. On offense, Davidson was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 13th-best in the FCS by compiling 449.1 yards per game. It ranked 27th on defense (335.0 yards allowed per game).

VMI vs. Davidson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

VMI vs. Davidson Key Statistics (2022)

VMI Davidson 285.7 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.1 (17th) 437.0 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.0 (49th) 77.5 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.3 (1st) 208.3 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.8 (129th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

VMI Stats Leaders (2022)

Seth Morgan's previous season stat line: 1,283 passing yards (116.6 per game), 129-for-236 (54.7%), four touchdowns and nine picks.

Last year, Korey Bridy ran for 493 yards on 139 carries (44.8 yards per game) and scored four times.

Hunter Rice put up 230 rushing yards on 65 carries and two touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Chance Knox grabbed 58 passes (on 50 targets) for 535 yards (48.6 per game). He also found the end zone two times.

Isaiah Lemmond amassed 453 yards on 29 grabs with one touchdown. He was targeted 25 times, and averaged 41.2 receiving yards per game.

Leroy Thomas hauled in 34 passes on 20 targets for 352 yards and one touchdown, averaging 32.0 receiving yards per game.

Davidson Stats Leaders (2022)

Jayden Waddell completed 61.8% of his passes to throw for 889 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He also helped with his legs, accumulating three touchdowns while racking up 494 yards.

Dylan Sparks averaged 68.8 rushing yards and tallied five rushing touchdowns.

Coy Williams rushed for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Maxwell Weaver averaged 26.1 receiving yards and grabbed one receiving touchdown over the course of the 2022 season.

Mark McCurdy caught 21 passes last season on his way to 285 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Aaron Maione worked his way to three receiving touchdowns and 263 receiving yards (21.9 ypg) last season.

