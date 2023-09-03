On Sunday, Dominic Smith (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.
  • In 78 of 125 games this year (62.4%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (26.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has driven in a run in 27 games this season (21.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.0%).
  • He has scored in 43 of 125 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 62
.251 AVG .259
.323 OBP .333
.314 SLG .371
8 XBH 17
3 HR 4
17 RBI 20
38/18 K/BB 42/22
1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara (6-12) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.28 ERA in 176 2/3 innings pitched, with 148 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.28), 26th in WHIP (1.211), and 45th in K/9 (7.5).
