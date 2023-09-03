As they ready for a matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (15-21), the Washington Mystics (17-19) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, September 3 at Galen Center.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Mystics suffered an 84-75 loss to the Aces.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 3.7 0.8 0.8

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out For Season Illness 12.4 2.1 2.4 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Spectrum Sports

NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Spectrum Sports Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Galen Center

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes averages 15.5 points and 3.9 assists per game -- both team highs. She is also putting up 5 rebounds, shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Natasha Cloud is tops on the Mystics at 5.9 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 12.7 points. She is sixth in the WNBA in assists.

Tianna Hawkins puts up a team-best 5 rebounds per game. She is also averaging 8.6 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 49.4% from the floor.

Elena Delle Donne puts up 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ariel Atkins averages 12 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mystics vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -3.5 159.5

