How to Watch the Nationals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Miami Marlins on Sunday against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Nationals Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 126 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Washington ranks 20th in the majors with 591 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.450 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Josiah Gray (7-11) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- Gray has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Berríos
|8/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-0
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Bassitt
|8/31/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|9/1/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|9/2/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Johnny Cueto
|9/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Sandy Alcantara
|9/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Quintana
|9/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Kodai Senga
|9/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|-
|9/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bobby Miller
|9/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Clayton Kershaw
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.