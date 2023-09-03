As they go for the series sweep, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (69-67) will face off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (62-75) at Nationals Park on Sunday, September 3. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +135. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (6-12, 4.28 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-11, 4.05 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 38, or 61.3%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 16-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Marlins have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 122 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (43.4%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 36-42 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th

