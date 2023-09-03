The Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Arraez, Lane Thomas and others in this game.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 150 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 33 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .282/.332/.477 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 145 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 76 RBI.

He has a slash line of .279/.327/.408 so far this year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Alcantara Stats

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (6-12) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 27 starts this season.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the 25th start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 40th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Aug. 29 5.2 7 4 4 4 2 at Padres Aug. 23 6.2 7 4 4 3 3 at Dodgers Aug. 18 6.0 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 9.0 5 1 1 10 2 at Rangers Aug. 6 6.0 6 5 4 7 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 181 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 33 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .355/.396/.451 so far this season.

Arraez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .326 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Sep. 2 4-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 111 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .239/.326/.511 so far this year.

Soler heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

