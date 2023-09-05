On Tuesday, September 5 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Mets (63-74) visit the Washington Nationals (62-76) at Nationals Park. Jose Quintana will get the call for the Mets, while Patrick Corbin will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Nationals are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Mets (-145). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Quintana - NYM (1-5, 3.26 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (9-12, 4.96 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 43 (56.6%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Mets have a 22-26 record (winning 45.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for New York.

Over the last 10 games, the Mets were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total two times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 123 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (43.1%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 45-55 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Riley Adams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

