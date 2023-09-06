Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will meet Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 127 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 600 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.451 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Joan Adon (2-1) will take the mound for the Nationals, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Adon will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Home Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 9/3/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets L 11-5 Home Patrick Corbin José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets - Home Joan Adon Jose Butto 9/8/2023 Dodgers - Home MacKenzie Gore - 9/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Trevor Williams Clayton Kershaw 9/11/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray - 9/12/2023 Pirates - Away Patrick Corbin Mitch Keller

