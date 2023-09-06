The New York Mets (64-74) and the Washington Nationals (62-77) will match up on Wednesday, September 6 at Nationals Park, with Jose Butto starting for the Mets and Joan Adon toeing the rubber for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mets as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 11 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Butto - NYM (0-2, 4.30 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-1, 5.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Nationals and Mets game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+110), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Nationals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Lane Thomas hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 77 games this season and won 44 (57.1%) of those contests.

The Mets have a 28-30 record (winning 48.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Mets went 2-1 across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 53, or 42.7%, of the 124 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 48 times in 112 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Travis Blankenhorn 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.