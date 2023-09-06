Player prop bet odds for Francisco Lindor and others are available when the New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 146 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 77 RBI.

He has a slash line of .279/.327/.406 so far this year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 55 walks and 82 RBI (129 total hits). He has stolen 24 bases.

He's slashed .250/.331/.465 on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Sep. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 107 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 42 home runs, 56 walks and 102 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .225/.326/.529 so far this season.

Alonso has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 3 3-for-4 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

