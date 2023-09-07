Armani Rogers, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 116th among TEs; 965th overall), tallied 9.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 82nd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Washington Commanders TE.

Armani Rogers Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 9.00 6.70 - Overall Rank 416 586 865 Position Rank 78 114 116

Armani Rogers 2022 Stats

Rogers put up 3.8 receiving yards on 0.4 targets per game last year.

In his best performance last season -- Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers -- Rogers accumulated 2.8 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 28 yards.

In Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys, Rogers finished with a season-low 0.2 fantasy points, via these numbers: zero receptions, zero yards, on targets.

Armani Rogers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2.3 1 1 23 0 Week 7 Packers 2.8 3 3 28 0 Week 8 @Colts 1.3 2 1 13 0 Week 9 Vikings 2.4 0 0 0 Week 18 Cowboys 0.2 0 0 0

