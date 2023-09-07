Currently the 30th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (85th overall), Brian Robinson Jr. tallied 103.7 fantasy points last season, ranking him 35th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Washington Commanders RB later on in this article.

Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 103.70 129.81 - Overall Rank 132 86 85 Position Rank 36 30 30

Brian Robinson Jr. 2022 Stats

Robinson, in the ground game, took 205 attempts for 797 yards rushing a year ago (46.9 per game) and scored two TDs.

In his best performance last season, Robinson finished with 18.5 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 105 yards; 2 receptions, 20 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 12 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Robinson accumulated 2.0 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 20 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brian Robinson Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 5 Titans 2.2 9 22 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 12.0 17 60 1 0 Week 7 Packers 8.6 20 73 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 2.0 8 20 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 3.8 13 44 0 0 Week 10 @Eagles 14.6 26 86 1 0 Week 11 @Texans 5.7 15 57 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 18.5 18 105 0 1 Week 13 @Giants 11.1 21 96 0 0 Week 15 Giants 10.7 12 89 0 0 Week 16 @49ers 5.8 22 58 0 0 Week 17 Browns 8.7 24 87 0 0

