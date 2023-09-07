Is Jamison Crowder a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Washington Commanders WR's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Jamison Crowder Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP
Total 6.00 0.00 -
Overall Rank 458 547 713
Position Rank 166 196 234

Jamison Crowder 2022 Stats

  • Crowder's stat line last season included six grabs for 60 yards, averaging 15.0 yards per game on 13 targets.
  • Crowder picked up 2.8 fantasy points -- three receptions, 28 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Rams.
  • In his worst game of the year -- Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens -- Crowder ended up with 0.7 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, seven yards, on four targets.

Jamison Crowder 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Rams 2.8 4 3 28 0
Week 2 Titans 1.6 2 1 16 0
Week 3 @Dolphins 0.9 3 1 9 0
Week 4 @Ravens 0.7 4 1 7 0

