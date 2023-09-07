Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 0.0 fantasy points (200th among WRs), the Washington Commanders' Kyric McGowan is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 197th wide receiver off the board this summer (806th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Kyric McGowan Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 1.80 - Overall Rank 549 680 706 Position Rank 212 262 197

