Terry McLaurin 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Currently the 21st wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (53rd overall), Terry McLaurin tallied 152.0 fantasy points last season, ranking him 14th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Washington Commanders WR later on in this article.
Is McLaurin on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Terry McLaurin Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|152.00
|130.93
|-
|Overall Rank
|60
|82
|53
|Position Rank
|14
|20
|21
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Terry McLaurin 2022 Stats
- McLaurin hauled in 77 passes (on 120 targets) for 1,191 yards (70.1 yards per game) last season, the team-high amongst current Commanders, and scored five touchdowns.
- McLaurin picked up 16.5 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 105 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 13 versus the New York Giants.
- In his worst game of the season -- Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys -- McLaurin ended up with 1.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 15 yards, on six targets.
Rep McLaurin and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Terry McLaurin 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|11.8
|4
|2
|58
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|8.2
|8
|4
|75
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|10.2
|9
|6
|102
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|1.5
|6
|2
|15
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|7.6
|6
|5
|76
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|5.2
|4
|3
|41
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|13.3
|8
|5
|73
|1
|Week 8
|@Colts
|10.6
|8
|6
|113
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|5.6
|9
|5
|56
|0
|Week 10
|@Eagles
|12.8
|11
|8
|128
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|5.6
|7
|4
|55
|0
|Week 12
|Falcons
|5.3
|6
|4
|48
|0
|Week 13
|@Giants
|16.5
|12
|8
|105
|1
|Week 15
|Giants
|7.0
|6
|6
|70
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|13.7
|5
|4
|77
|1
|Week 17
|Browns
|3.7
|5
|2
|25
|0
|Week 18
|Cowboys
|13.4
|6
|3
|74
|1
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.