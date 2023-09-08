On Friday, Alex Call (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .194 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 50 walks.

In 47.3% of his games this year (53 of 112), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 6.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Call has driven home a run in 25 games this season (22.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season (32 of 112), with two or more runs eight times (7.1%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .197 AVG .191 .291 OBP .310 .298 SLG .284 11 XBH 9 3 HR 4 23 RBI 13 35/24 K/BB 38/26 4 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings