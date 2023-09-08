Joey Meneses vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .277 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 132 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (6.8%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (34.1%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those games (13.6%).
- He has scored at least once 52 times this season (39.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|62
|.283
|AVG
|.270
|.329
|OBP
|.321
|.419
|SLG
|.387
|24
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|5
|38
|RBI
|39
|50/16
|K/BB
|57/18
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Sheehan (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.31 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.31 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
