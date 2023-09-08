Keibert Ruiz, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks while batting .257.

Ruiz has recorded a hit in 73 of 116 games this season (62.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (25.9%).

He has homered in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has had an RBI in 39 games this season (33.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.4%.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .252 AVG .262 .294 OBP .329 .379 SLG .440 17 XBH 18 5 HR 11 24 RBI 32 25/9 K/BB 22/21 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings