Check out the injury report for the Washington Mystics (18-20), which currently has three players listed, as the Mystics ready for their matchup against the Atlanta Dream (18-20) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Mystics took care of business in their most recent game 100-77 against the Mercury on Tuesday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ariel Atkins Out Nose 12 3.2 2.4 Shakira Austin Out Hip 10 7 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out For Season Knee 3.6 0.7 0.7

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes puts up 15.5 points and 3.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. She is also averaging 4.9 rebounds, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Natasha Cloud puts up a team-leading 6 assists per contest. She is also posting 12.7 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 37.4% from the floor and 29% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Tianna Hawkins is tops on her team in rebounds per game (5), and also puts up 8.4 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, she averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Elena Delle Donne is posting 17.1 points, 2.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough is averaging 6.1 points, 1.7 assists and 2 rebounds per contest.

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -4.5 161.5

