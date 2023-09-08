How to Watch the Nationals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Nationals Park against Emmet Sheehan, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Nationals Player Props
|Dodgers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 127 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- The Nationals rank 11th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Washington averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.450 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- MacKenzie Gore (7-10) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 27th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Gore has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|9/2/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Johnny Cueto
|9/3/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Sandy Alcantara
|9/5/2023
|Mets
|L 11-5
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|José Quintana
|9/6/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Jose Butto
|9/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bobby Miller
|9/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|-
|9/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Mitch Keller
|9/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Thomas Hatch
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.