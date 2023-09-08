When the Los Angeles Dodgers (85-54) go head to head against the Washington Nationals (63-77) at Nationals Park on Friday, September 8 at 7:05 PM ET, Mookie Betts will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +135 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.31 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (7-10, 4.28 ERA)

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 71 out of the 113 games, or 62.8%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 35-20 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 54, or 43.2%, of the 125 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 36-43 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.