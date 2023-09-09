Alex Call vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .194 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 50 walks.
- In 53 of 112 games this year (47.3%) Call has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (13.4%).
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (6.3%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Call has driven home a run in 25 games this year (22.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.197
|AVG
|.191
|.291
|OBP
|.310
|.298
|SLG
|.284
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|35/24
|K/BB
|38/26
|4
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Miller (9-3) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
