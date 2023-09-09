C.J. Abrams vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Bobby Miller) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .247 with 22 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 62.3% of his 130 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 16 games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has an RBI in 36 of 130 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.245
|AVG
|.250
|.304
|OBP
|.291
|.409
|SLG
|.410
|21
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|26
|50/15
|K/BB
|53/7
|21
|SB
|20
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller will look to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
