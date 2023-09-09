Carter Kieboom vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Carter Kieboom -- hitting .128 with a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .184.
- In seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), Kieboom has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 13 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (23.1%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this season (30.8%), Kieboom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|.087
|AVG
|.269
|.160
|OBP
|.296
|.087
|SLG
|.654
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|5
|9/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (9-3) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.80 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
