Carter Kieboom -- hitting .128 with a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carter Kieboom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

  • Kieboom has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .184.
  • In seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), Kieboom has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 13 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (23.1%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this season (30.8%), Kieboom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
.087 AVG .269
.160 OBP .296
.087 SLG .654
0 XBH 4
0 HR 3
1 RBI 5
9/2 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Miller (9-3) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up a 3.80 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.