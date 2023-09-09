Hampton vs. Norfolk State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
In the contest between the Hampton Pirates and Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 PM, our projection system expects the Pirates to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Hampton vs. Norfolk State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Hampton (-17.7)
|51.4
|Hampton 35, Norfolk State 17
Week 2 CAA Predictions
Pirates vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Hampton
|35.0
|31.0
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Norfolk State
|24.0
|33.0
|24.0
|33.0
|--
|--
