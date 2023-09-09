The Norfolk State Spartans (0-1) visit the Hampton Pirates (1-0) at Armstrong Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Hampton is putting up 35 points per game on offense (27th in the FCS), and ranks 58th on the other side of the ball with 31 points allowed per game. With 24 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Norfolk State ranks 47th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 60th, giving up 33 points per contest.

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Key Statistics

Hampton Norfolk State 434 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (66th) 411 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0 (1st) 279 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138 (52nd) 155 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166 (69th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has been a dual threat for Hampton so far this season. He has 155 passing yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 114 yards (114 ypg) on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Darran Butts has collected 103 yards on 14 carries, scoring one time.

TK Paisant's 47 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted two times and has collected two receptions and one touchdown.

Romon Copeland has hauled in three receptions totaling 43 yards so far this campaign.

Paul Woods' four receptions are good enough for 30 yards.

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has racked up 166 yards (166 yards per game) while completing 37% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 28 yards .

Lex Henry has rushed 20 times for a team-high 71 yards (71 per game) with one touchdown. He also leads the team through the air, as his two receptions this season are good for 11 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Jason Wonodi has racked up 30 yards (on one carries).

Andre Pegues' 83 receiving yards (83 yards per game) are best on his team. He has three receptions on three targets with one touchdown.

Aaron Moore has recorded 63 receiving yards (63 yards per game) on four receptions.

Rep your team with officially licensed Hampton or Norfolk State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.