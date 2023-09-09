The James Madison Dukes (1-0) are 6-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-1). The point total for the contest is set at 40.5.

James Madison sports the 42nd-ranked offense this season (38 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking sixth-best with only 3 points allowed per game. Virginia has lots of room to get better, as it ranks seventh-worst in total yards per game (201) and 15th-worst in total yards surrendered per game (499).

James Madison vs. Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

James Madison vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -6 -115 -105 40.5 -105 -115 -250 +190

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison Stats Leaders

Todd Centeio threw for 2,692 yards (244.7 per game), completing 63.6% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games last year.

On the ground, Centeio scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 371 yards.

In the passing game, Kris Thornton scored seven TDs, catching 60 balls for 1,025 yards (93.2 per game).

On the ground, Percy Agyei-Obese scored eight touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 908 yards (82.5 per game).

In 11 games, Kaelon Black ran for 328 yards (29.8 per game) and three TDs.

Black also had 17 receptions for 177 yards and two TDs.

As a key defensive contributor, Taurus Jones recorded 60 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception in 11 games last year.

In 11 games in 2022, Isaac Ukwu collected 28 tackles, seven TFL, and 7.5 sacks.

In 11 games a season ago, Jamare Edwards recorded 34 tackles, six TFL, and 6.5 sacks.

James Carpenter registered 5.5 sacks to go with five TFL and 37 tackles in 11 games.

