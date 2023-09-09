Keibert Ruiz -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Ruiz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .211 with one homer.

Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (13.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this season (40 of 117), with two or more RBI 14 times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .252 AVG .262 .293 OBP .329 .390 SLG .440 18 XBH 18 6 HR 11 27 RBI 32 25/9 K/BB 22/21 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings