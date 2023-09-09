Lane Thomas vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lane Thomas is available when the Washington Nationals take on Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 3, when he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI against the Marlins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 153 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has had a hit in 100 of 136 games this season (73.5%), including multiple hits 42 times (30.9%).
- Looking at the 136 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (16.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has had an RBI in 50 games this season (36.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 75 of 136 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.328
|AVG
|.244
|.365
|OBP
|.305
|.542
|SLG
|.429
|31
|XBH
|27
|12
|HR
|11
|42
|RBI
|32
|60/13
|K/BB
|91/20
|11
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller will aim for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
