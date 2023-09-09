According to our computer projection model, the Liberty Flames will take down the New Mexico State Aggies when the two teams come together at Williams Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which starts at 6:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-10) Over (52.5) Liberty 42, New Mexico State 23

Week 2 CUSA Predictions

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 80.0%.

The Flames have won once against the spread this year.

The Flames and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Liberty games this season have posted an average total of 48.5, which is 4.0 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aggies have a 24.4% chance to win.

The Aggies are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

Out of Aggies one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average point total for the New Mexico State this year is 8.0 points less than this game's over/under.

Flames vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 34.0 24.0 34.0 24.0 -- -- New Mexico State 44.0 31.0 44.0 31.0 -- --

