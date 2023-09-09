The Liberty Flames (1-0) will square off against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) in a matchup of CUSA teams on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Aggies are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. New Mexico State matchup.

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Liberty has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

New Mexico State is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Liberty 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +170 Bet $100 to win $170

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.