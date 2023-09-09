Liberty vs. New Mexico State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Liberty Flames (1-0) will square off against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) in a matchup of CUSA teams on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Aggies are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. New Mexico State matchup.
Liberty vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Liberty vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-10.5)
|53.5
|-400
|+310
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-10.5)
|53.5
|-410
|+320
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-10.5)
|53.5
|-450
|+340
|Tipico
|Liberty (-10.5)
|-
|-400
|+320
Liberty vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- Liberty has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- New Mexico State is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
Liberty 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+170
|Bet $100 to win $170
