Lane Thomas rides a three-game homer streak into the Washington Nationals' (63-78) game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-54) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Nationals Park.

The Dodgers will look to Bobby Miller (9-3) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-5).

Nationals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (9-3, 3.80 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.43 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Friday, Sept. 1 against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.43, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.

Irvin is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the year.

Irvin will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

In two of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Jake Irvin vs. Dodgers

He will match up with a Dodgers offense that is batting .257 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .460 (second in the league) with 220 total home runs (second in MLB play).

Irvin has a 7.2 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .364 batting average over one appearance.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Miller (9-3) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, a 3.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.141 in 17 games this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Bobby Miller vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 21st in MLB with 608 runs scored this season. They have a .256 batting average this campaign with 129 home runs (29th in the league).

The Nationals have gone 4-for-21 with two doubles and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

