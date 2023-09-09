The Hampton Pirates (1-0) and the Norfolk State Spartans (0-1) meet at Armstrong Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Hampton ranks 65th in total defense this year (411.0 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FCS with 434.0 total yards per game. Norfolk State's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks best in the FCS with 0.0 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 304.0 total yards per game, which ranks 62nd.

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Key Statistics

Norfolk State Hampton 304.0 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.0 (34th) 0.0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.0 (59th) 138.0 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.0 (9th) 166.0 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.0 (73rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has racked up 166 yards on 37% passing while recording two touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 28 yards .

The team's top rusher, Lex Henry, has carried the ball 20 times for 71 yards (71.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 11 receiving yards (11.0 per game) on two catches with one receiving touchdown.

Jason Wonodi has racked up one carries and totaled 30 yards.

Andre Pegues has collected three receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 83 (83.0 yards per game). He's been targeted three times and has one touchdown.

Aaron Moore has four receptions (on four targets) for a total of 63 yards (63.0 yards per game) this year.

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous leads Hampton with 155 yards (155.0 ypg) on 14-of-21 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 114 rushing yards on 15 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Darran Butts has piled up 103 yards on 14 carries, scoring one time.

TK Paisant has hauled in two receptions for 47 yards (47.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Romon Copeland has hauled in three receptions totaling 43 yards so far this campaign.

Paul Woods has been the target of four passes and hauled in four grabs for 30 yards, an average of 30.0 yards per contest.

