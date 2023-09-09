When the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns square off against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection system predicts the Ragin' Cajuns will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana (-6) Under (51.5) Louisiana 28, Old Dominion 20

Week 2 Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Monarchs based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Monarchs are winless against the spread so far this year (0-1-0).

Old Dominion has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 6 points or more this year (0-1).

In Monarchs one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average over/under in Old Dominion games this season is 3.0 less points than the point total of 51.5 in this outing.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Ragin' Cajuns' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Ragin' Cajuns have no wins against the spread this season.

Louisiana has not covered a spread (0-1) when they are at least 6-point favorites.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, 3.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Louisiana contests.

Monarchs vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 38.0 13.0 38.0 13.0 -- -- Old Dominion 17.0 36.0 -- -- 17.0 36.0

