The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) hit the road for a Sun Belt clash against the Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Louisiana ranks 55th in total offense this year (429 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 429 yards allowed per game. Old Dominion ranks 101st in the FBS with 17 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 105th with 36 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Old Dominion Louisiana 295 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429 (66th) 368 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 187 (10th) 201 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 206 (38th) 94 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223 (73rd) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 94 yards on 13-of-25 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 81 yards.

Keshawn Wicks has run for 73 yards across 14 carries.

Obie Sanni's 18 receiving yards (18 yards per game) are a team high. He has two catches on two targets.

Isiah Paige has recorded 17 receiving yards (17 yards per game) on two receptions.

Dominic Dutton has racked up 16 reciving yards (16 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge has 223 pass yards for Louisiana, completing 43.8% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 29 rushing yards (29 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Dre'lyn Washington, has carried the ball eight times for 88 yards (88 per game), scoring one time.

Jacob Kibodi has been handed the ball nine times this year and racked up 49 yards (49 per game).

Peter LeBlanc has hauled in two catches for 58 yards (58 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Terrance Carter has put together a 42-yard season so far, hauling in two passes on two targets.

Neal Johnson has hauled in three receptions for 38 yards, an average of 38 yards per game.

