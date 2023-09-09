The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Ragin' Cajuns favored to win by 6 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Louisiana vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Old Dominion has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.

The Monarchs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Louisiana has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Old Dominion 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

