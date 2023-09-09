The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) play the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Rebels are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 64.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Tulane matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Tulane Moneyline
BetMGM Ole Miss (-7.5) 64.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Ole Miss (-7.5) 65 -325 +260 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Ole Miss (-7) 64.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +240 -303 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Ole Miss (-7) - -300 +240 Bet on this game with Tipico

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Ole Miss & Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Ole Miss
To Win the National Champ. +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500
Tulane
To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000
To Win the AAC +250 Bet $100 to win $250

