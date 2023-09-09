According to our computer projection model, the Virginia Tech Hokies will take down the Purdue Boilermakers when the two teams match up at Lane Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) Virginia Tech 33, Purdue 30

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hokies a 57.4% chance to win.

The Hokies are unbeaten against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Hokies and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The point total average for Virginia Tech games this season is 48.5, 1.0 point higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Boilermakers based on the moneyline is 46.5%.

The Boilermakers have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in one game with a set total.

The Boilermakers have gone over in all of their one games with a set total.

The average point total for the Purdue this year is 1.0 point less than this game's over/under.

Hokies vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 36.0 17.0 36.0 17.0 -- -- Purdue 35.0 39.0 35.0 39.0 -- --

