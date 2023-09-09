Oddsmakers give the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1). Virginia Tech is favored by 3 points. The over/under is 47.5 in this game.

Virginia Tech is putting up 36 points per game offensively this season (54th in the FBS), and is giving up 17 points per game (53rd) on defense. Purdue has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 22nd-worst with 39 points given up per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, compiling 35 points per contest (55th-ranked).

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs Purdue Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -3 -110 -110 47.5 -115 -105 -145 +120

Week 2 ACC Betting Trends

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells had nine TD passes and nine interceptions in 11 games last year, completing 59% of his throws for 2,167 yards (197 per game).

Wells also ran for 212 yards and six TDs.

In the passing game, Kaleb Smith scored three TDs, hauling in 37 balls for 674 yards (61.3 per game).

In 11 games a season ago, Keshawn King rushed for 443 yards (40.3 per game) and three TDs.

King also had 20 catches for 133 yards and one TD.

Jalen Holston rushed for 321 yards (29.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 11 games.

On defense last year, Dax Hollifield helped keep opposing offenses in check with 57 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended in 11 games.

TyJuan Garbutt compiled 22 tackles, six TFL, and 6.5 sacks in 11 games.

In 11 games a season ago, Chamarri Conner totaled 51 tackles and two TFL.

Nasir Peoples posted three TFL and 38 tackles in 11 games.

