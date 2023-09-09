The James Madison Dukes (1-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-1). The total for this matchup has been set at 40.5 points.

James Madison ranks 42nd in points scored this year (38 points per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking sixth-best in the FBS with 3 points allowed per game. Virginia has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks 20th-worst in points per game (13) this season and 12th-worst in points surrendered per game (49).

Virginia vs. James Madison Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

James Madison vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -6 -115 -105 40.5 -105 -115 -250 +190

Brennan Armstrong last year compiled 2,210 passing yards with seven passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 54.6% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he posted through the air, Armstrong contributed 371 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

On 78 targets, Keytaon Thompson had 53 receptions (5.3 per game) for 579 yards and zero TDs in 10 games.

Perris Jones piled up 365 rushing yards (36.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Jones collected 43 yards and two touchdowns on six grabs in the receiving game.

Dontayvion Wicks was targeted 72 times leading to 30 catches, 430 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

Last year Nick Jackson collected 85 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks in 10 games.

Chico Bennett Jr. was on the field for 10 games, recording 32 tackles, five TFL, and seven sacks.

Jonas Sanker collected one interception to go along with 54 tackles and two passes defended in 10 games.

A big player on defense, Antonio Clary had one interception to go with 52 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

