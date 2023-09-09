The college football season rolls on into Week 2, which features eight games involving schools from the SoCon. Hoping to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the column below.

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Samford Bulldogs at Western Carolina Catamounts 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Campbell Fighting Camels at Citadel Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Carson-Newman Eagles at East Tennessee State Buccaneers 5:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wofford Terriers at William & Mary Tribe 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FloSports VMI Keydets at Bucknell Bison 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kennesaw State Owls at Chattanooga Mocs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morehead State Eagles at Mercer Bears 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Furman Paladins at South Carolina Gamecocks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network+

