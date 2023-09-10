The Washington Commanders (0-0) will face off against the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at FedExField. The Commanders are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 38 points.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Commanders led after the first quarter in five games, were losing after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games .

The Commanders' offense averaged 2.9 points in the first quarter last season, and on the other side of the ball, they gave up 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Cardinals led after the first quarter in four games, were losing after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games last year.

In the first quarter last season, the Cardinals averaged 2.4 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 4.4 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last season, the Commanders outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they tied the second quarter in three games.

In the second quarter last season, Washington averaged 5.9 points on offense (24th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 5.8 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

The Cardinals won the second quarter in six games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Cardinals averaged 7.1 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 8.7 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders won the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

On offense, the Commanders put up an average of 4.2 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) last year. On defense, they gave up 4.7 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Cardinals outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, were outscored 11 times, and were knotted up one time.

On offense, the Cardinals averaged 2.9 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) last year. They allowed 6.9 points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Commanders won the fourth quarter in seven games, lost that quarter in seven games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in three games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Commanders scored an average of 5.6 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.2 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Cardinals won the fourth quarter six times, lost nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Cardinals' offense averaged 6.4 points in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, they gave up seven points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders led eight times, were behind six times, and were knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first half last season.

Washington averaged 8.8 points in the first half (27th-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed 9.6 points on average in the first half (fifth-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Cardinals were winning five times, were losing 11 times, and were tied one time.

The Cardinals averaged 9.5 points on offense and surrendered an average of 13.1 points on defense in the first half last year.

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Commanders won the second half eight times (4-4 record in those games), lost seven times (4-3), and tied two times (0-1-1).

Washington averaged 9.8 points in the second half last year. Defensively, it allowed 10.9 points on average in the second half.

In 17 games last season, the Cardinals outscored their opponent in the second half three times (2-1 record in those games), lost the second half 12 times (2-10), and tied the second half two times (0-2).

On offense, the Cardinals averaged 9.4 points in the second half last year (25th-ranked). They allowed 13.9 points on average in the second half (32nd-ranked) on defense.

